PETALING JAYA: An independent authority to address wrongdoings among police personnel may finally see the light of day.

A Bill to pave the way for the formation of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) will be tabled at the current Parliament session which starts tomorrow.

A similar move was made in 2005 in line with a proposal of the Royal Commission to Enhance the Operation and Management of the Royal Malaysian Police but it was eventually watered down into the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has voiced his support for the IPCMC proposal which was part of the promise by Pakatan Harapan during its campaign for the 14th general elections.

However, Abdul Hamid also specified that there should be better perks for police personnel.

On the table is also a motion to require all MPs and senators as well as their spouses and children to declare their assets.

While this provision does not have legal repercussion, delinquent MPs may see their privileges taken away.

Another proposal that will see debate in Parliament is an initiative to form the National Financial Crime Centre.

In January, the government announced that the centre will be set up to coordinate enforcement agencies in combating money laundering and related financial crimes.