Bill to amend Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 tabled at Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2021 was tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill, tabled by Energy and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Datuk Ali Biju, is aimed at amending and improving the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.

The bill will include new provisions, namely Section 88A and 88B that provide for punishments for those who organise wildlife shows and promote wildlife.

Under Section 88A, individuals are prohibited from organising wildlife shows unless the holder of a permit to operate a zoo.

Those who contravene this section shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term of not more than three years or both.

As for Section 88B, no person shall promote any wildlife or any part or derivative of any wildlife for business pusposes unless he is a licensed dealer a holder of a special permit to carry out such activities.

Anyone found guilty of violating the section can be fined not less than RM50,000 and not more than RM100,000 or imprisoned for a term not exceeding five years or both.

Also tabled for its first reading was Small Estates (Distribution) (Amendment) Bill 2021 which, among others, proposes that the valuation amounts of estate under the jurisdiction of the Estate Distribution Office be increased from not more than RM2 million to not exceeding RM5 million.

The amendment to the Small Estates (Distribution) Act 1955 also proposes that any beneficiary who is unable to attend the hearing of a petition for distribution of a small estate to submit a letter of consent.

However, it also gives discretion to the Estate Distribution officer to proceed with the hearing despite the letter of consent is not produced.

According to Ali, the two bills will be tabled for the second reading in the next sitting.

Meanwhile, the Trade Descriptions (Amendment) Bill 2021, which among others, proposes a ban on the use of any statement, expression or indication which is likely to discriminate or boycott any products or goods, was also tabled for the first reading today.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid, when tabling the bill said the second reading of the bill is scheduled to be done during the current Dewan Rakyat sitting. — Bernama