Bill to dissolve AKSEM tabled in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Border Security Agency (Dissolution) Bill 2021, which seeks to dissolve the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM), was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill also seeks to repeal the Malaysian Border Security Agency Act 2017 (Act 799) and to provide for related matters.

Act 799 came into force on Dec 29, 2017 to streamline control and action against illegal activities at the country’s land borders.

The act provides for the setting up of a special agency known as AKSEM which is responsible for curbing smuggling or other illegal activities along the country’s land borders.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix) when tabling the bill said the second reading of the bill would be done in the next sitting. — Bernama