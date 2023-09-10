Bill to regulate energy efficiency, conservation tabled in parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The bill to regulate the efficient use of energy was tabled for the first reading in Parliament today.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act (EECA) bill was tabled by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii.

Based on the draft of the bill published on the Parliament’s website, it aims, among others, to improve and increase energy efficiency and conservation.

The bill also details the functions and powers of the Energy Commission (ST) such as to advise the minister on all matters related to energy efficiency and conservation.

It also outlines matters related to energy management systems to ensure energy efficiency in carrying out activities, business or trade.

Huang also tabled the Electricity Supply (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the National Water Services Commission Act (Amendment) Bill 2023 for first reading to amend several provisions in their respective acts, namely the Electricity Supply Act 1990 and the National Water Services Commission Act 2006.

Meanwhile, Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar also tabled the Trade Unions (Amendment) Bill 2023 to amend several provisions in the Trade Unions Act 1959.

All these bills will be tabled for second reading in this Parliament session which will run for 32 days until Nov 30.-Bernama