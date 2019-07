KLANG: New legislation that encompasses control of electronic-cigarettes and vapes will be tabled in Parliament at the end of the year or in next year’s sitting.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the special task force on the matter that he currently heads was still in the midst of drafting the bill as more input was needed from all stakeholders.

“This task force was set up only last week and will be meeting soon to explore the best methods to regulate and control the use of vapes, sisha and also cigarettes.

“We know that 90% of vape liquids are laced with nicotine, which is addictive.

“What we are seeing now is that vape users start off the habit as a trend, but the worry is that the (nicotine) addiction would soon drive them to switch to cigarettes,” he told reporters after a mass rhythmic teeth brushing event at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Binjai, here today.

On June 27, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced the setting up of a special task force to formulate methods to control the use of electronic-cigarettes. — Bernama