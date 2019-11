KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Health Promotion Board (Dissolution) Act 2019 was tabled for the first time by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the bill distributed to the media in Parliament, it was to repeal the Malaysian Health Promotion Board Act 2006 and the abolition of the Board under the act.

Under this Act, it provides for the disposition of its property to the government and matters connected therewith.

In accordance with this bill, all properties, rights, interests, obligations and liabilities transferred to and vested in the Board shall be transferred to and vested in the government.

It also states that any properties and assets, other than land, which immediately before the commencement date of this act vested in the Board shall, on the date of enactment, be vested in the government.

The Malaysian Health Promotion Board (MHPB) was established on April 1, 2007 following the gazette of the Malaysian Health Promotion Board Act 2006 (Act 651).

The Malaysian Health Promotion Board is the first statutory body established under the Ministry of Health.

The primary purpose of the MHPB is to expand the field of health promotion with intensive community involvement jointly organised with non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The bill for second and third reading and debate on the bill will also be held at the current Dewan Rakyat session which will take place until Dec 5. - Bernama