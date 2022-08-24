‘Billion Dollar Whale’ co-author elated with Najib verdict

PETALING JAYA: The authors of the best-selling book Billion Dollar Whale has expressed his satisfaction at hearing that convicted Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was imprisoned yesterday after the Federal Court upheld his guilty verdict over the multimillion-dollar SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption case.

Tom Wright said that it has been seven years since he first wrote about the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, and Najib was finally being “held personally liable and responsible” for his actions.

He, however, cautioned that he was unsure if Najib is going to serve the full 12-year term, Malay Mail reports.

Tom’s comments come on the heels of speculation that there might be a possibility of a royal pardon.

Wright also used the opportunity to call on other nations like Switzerland and the United States to sanction whoever allowed the 1MDB fund to be embezzled as it was supposed to be used to empower Malaysia’s economic development.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets following the Federal Court’s decision to uphold the verdict against the Pekan MP, another co-author Bradley Hope tweeted:

“We need your help to find the original Billion Dollar Whale himself, Jho Low. With Najib in prison, he’s the final piece of the puzzle.

“Send us a message: projectbrazen@protonmail.com #whereisjholow