Bintulu: Floods recede, decline in number of evacuees at PPS

KUCHING: The flood situation in Bintulu, situated 620 kilometres (km) north of here, continues to improve with a decline in the number of flood evacuees at the evacuation centre (PPS) in Muhibbah Stadium in the town declining to 38 people as of 8 am today compared to 50 individuals yesterday.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in its daily report said 12 flood victims were allowed to return to their respective homes last night. Meanwhile, the remaining victims comprise eight families from Kampung Kemunting and Bukit Orang.

Heavy rain hit the Bintulu since Monday causing several low-lying areas to be submerged with floodwaters and forcing 77 victims from 25 families to seek shelter at the Dewan Suarah Bintulu.

However, the evacuees were moved to the Muhibbah Stadium yesterday as the Dewan Suarah Bintulu is being prepared for the 15th general election (GE15) nomination day process. - Bernama