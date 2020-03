BINTULU: Region Five Marine Police Force (PPM W5) here seized a cargo boat carrying about 20,000 litres of diesel without valid documents while sailing on Sungai Kemena at around 6pm yesterday.

PPM W5 commander ACP Shamsol Kassim said three Indonesian men operating the vessel were detained, while diesel and fuel pumping equipment and the cargo vessel, all worth about RM1.55 million were confiscated.

“(Upon further inspection) the skipper of the cargo boat failed to show any valid document relating to the ownership of the fuel which is an offence under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said here.

He said the case had been referred to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) office here for further action.

Meanwhile, Bintulu branch KPDNHEP office chief Nazari Hasan when contacted by Bernama said the market value for the seized diesel was estimated at RM39,200. - Bernama