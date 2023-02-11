Biological way to fight dengue

KUALA LUMPUR: Dengue cases in Malaysia have experienced a significant surge, with 2,284 cases reported in a week from Sept 3 to 9.

Environmentalists are now urging the public to take swift action in eliminating potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which are the primary carriers of the dengue virus.

Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Centre for Environmental Health and Safety Studies senior lecturer Dr Muhammad Afiq Zaki said the country’s Wolbachia project aims to replace wild dengue-transmitting mosquito populations with those that cannot transmit dengue, zika, or chikungunya viruses.

“During the Wolbachia mosquito release phases, the Health Ministry and local councils will refrain from conducting fogging that contains strong chemicals, as the Wolbachia mosquitoes will also be killed.”

Muhammad Afiq said the Health Ministry has identified 66 dengue hotspots nationwide, with Selangor having the highest number, at 47.

This is followed by Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya with 13 hotspots, and smaller numbers in Kelantan, Penang, Perak and Sabah.

Muhammad Afiq advised the public to be aware of initiatives being carried out by the government, including the Wolbachia project to control the spread of dengue.

“Wolbachia is a genus of intracellular bacteria found naturally in insects. Some mosquito species like Aedes aegypti do not naturally carry Wolbachia and researchers have to inject the bacterium into their eggs.

“Wolbachia-based control strategies have been safely implemented by several countries, including Malaysia and Singapore, to reduce disease transmission.”

As reapplication is unnecessary, this method of containing dengue is sustainable, cost-effective and does not involve genetic modification.

Malaysian Association of Environmental Health honorary secretary Rudiaswady Abdul Rahim said biological control methods aim to achieve two significant outcomes.

“These are reducing the Aedes aegypti reproduction rates and creating an unfavourable environment for mosquitoes to develop the dengue virus.”

Wolbachia mosquitoes have been released in multiple localities in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Penang, Kelantan and Malacca.

Rudiaswady said Keramat AU2 in Kuala Lumpur was chosen for a pilot study in 2017 on the effectiveness of Wolbachia mosquitoes to control dengue, with the mosquitoes still being released in the area. The results showed a reduction in dengue cases, with the best results seen at clustered high rise premises or flats.

“The success of the initiative relies on community involvement, effective communication and cooperation among stakeholders,” he said.

Malacca Health Director Datuk Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman recently said only some 50,000 Wolbachia mosquitoes could be bred a week as it depended on third parties, including the Institute for Medical Research to produce the mosquito eggs.

Rudiaswady said stakeholders must work together to increase investments in more pilot research centres for Wolbachia to allow the country to tackle the dengue outbreak while minimising dependence on potentially harmful chemical control methods.

“In May, the Health Ministry reported that this year, it will expand the Wolbachia mosquito release programme to 27 localities that have seen increasing dengue fever cases.

“Malacca, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang and Sabah will benefit from expansion of the programme,” he said.