Birthday girl SGT Saidatul proud of her epic jump before King and Queen

PUTRAJAYA: It was a proud and satisfying moment for Sergeant Saidatul Husna Kamarudin when she successfully jumped over 66 Royal Enfield motorcycles on her Scrambler during the 2023 National Day parade here today.

It was all the more epic as she celebrates her 35th birthday today and she performed the stunt before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The King and Queen gave her a standing ovation amidst the thunderous applause from the thousands of spectators at Dataran Putrajaya this morning.

“The vibes were just awesome today and felt completely different from all my other stunts.

“Jumping over 66 Royal Enfield motorcycles and doing it before the King and Queen, and a sea of people on both sides was such an amazing moment.

“As usual, before attempting a jump, I empty my mind and pray that everything goes smoothly. And having my family in the audience also helped me accomplish this huge task,” she told Bernama here today.

The Kedah-born sergeant has been with the Army Red Warrior Motorcycle Acrobatics team for 13 years.

She said there was some anxiety about a few technical problems with the Scrambler Kawasaki 250cc she was riding during the full rehearsal on Tuesday.

However, the mechanics’ team managed to fix it, allowing Saidatul to make the jump, which is her personal - as well as the Army Red Warrior - record, today.

“God-willing, with the cooperation of my teammates, who are like one big family, everything went smoothly.

“We always support each other to complete each mission and, of course, today was a huge one for the nation,” said the mother of one.

Saidatul Husna is in the Malaysia Book of Records for the Longest Motorcycle Jump (Female category) during the tattoo performance held in conjunction with the 90th Army Day celebration in March at Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

Her jump was the most daring stunt among the other breathtaking motorbike acrobatics performed by the Army Red Warrior today.

They created formations of a rafflesia flower, the Tugu Negara and a peacock as well as performed acrobatics on an eight-foot ladder.-Bernama