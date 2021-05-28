Bitcoin bar leads to boom

PETALING JAYA: A crackdown by China and a decision by Tesla Inc to stop accepting Bitcoin for cars have led to a sharp increase in demand for cryptocurrencies in Malaysia.

On May 12, Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk announced that the company was suspending purchases using the cryptocurrency out of concern over the rapid increase in the use of fossil fuels in mining Bitcoin.

Soon after, China began to crack down on the use of cryptocurrencies in the country, leading to a total of US$1 trillion worth of the digital currency being wiped out from the market in just a week.

The two events led to a sharp drop in the value of Bitcoin, from a peak of US$59,000 (RM244,000) to US$38,000 (RM157,000) now, in what has been dubbed “The Great Crypto Crash of 2021”.

Rather than undermine the demand for cryptocurrencies, the lower cost of possessing Bitcoin now has led to a rise in demand. However, that has also raised the risk users being scammed.

Luno, a digital asset exchange that facilitates the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies, has seen a steady increase in new registrations since the beginning of the year.

Its country manager in Malaysia, Aaron Tang, said the number of new users rose by about 70,000 last year, but several thousands more signed up each day in 2021.

“We now have more than 300,000 users in Malaysia, indicating that there is an increasing demand for cryptocurrencies in the country,” Tang told theSun.

He pointed out that there is now a lot of mainstream attention in everything related to cryptocurrency and that people are looking to capitalise on its appeal as digital assets.

“The increase is a reflection of the bigger-picture market demand for cryptocurrencies globally, as the industry continues to prove its worth as a sustainable financial infrastructure,” Tang said.

However, the sharp increase in demand for cryptocurrencies worldwide has also caused a surge in fake trading and cryptocurrency apps by scammers looking to take advantage of those who are less aware of the field.

Tang urged users to conduct their own due diligence before they begin to invest and to only use digital asset exchanges that are regulated by the Securities Commission.

“Regulations are important to protect consumers by raising standards in the industry and implementing barriers to entry for operators with low concern for consumer protection,” he said.

“The advantage of having a regulated exchange is very clear. It includes greater transparency and protection for consumers as well as a blueprint for further collaboration and innovation with regulatory bodies,” he added.

Jason Chew, managing partner of BitcoinMalaysia.com, which is the largest Facebook cryptocurrency community group with 68,600 members, said the situation has led to new entrants who are regular people looking to make a quick buck.

“This in turn makes it ripe for bad actors such as scammers to prey on the greedy and desperate by making fraudulent and false promises the victim wants to believe,” he said.

His group organises a volunteer-driven Bitcoin for Beginners webinar once every two weeks so that people can understand Bitcoin better and not fall into such traps.

The group is currently growing by 300 new users per day, which is approximately 10 times the normal growth rate.

To put this into context, during the second movement control order in February, Chew said the group saw an additional 300 new members per week as the cryptocurrency world was then seeing a surge in interest.