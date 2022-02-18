Bitcoin machines worth RM610,000 seized in Hilir Perak

IPOH: Police seized 305 sets of bitcoin machines estimated to be worth RM610,000 in three separate raids in the Hilir Perak district yesterday.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said a police team from the Hilir Perak district police headquarters, assisted by technicians from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), raided three separate premises between noon and 1.20 pm yesterday.

He said the premises raided were in Taman Intan Baru, Jalan Kampung Banjar, Taman Melor Sejati in Teluk Intan and Medan Niaga Lagenda in Hutan Melintang, Bagan Datuk.

“During the raids, the police found all the premises unoccupied and left empty. Only bitcoin equipment was found in every outlet raided by the police.

“Raids were conducted on the premises concerned on suspicion of being involved in electricity theft. The police seized 305 bitcoin machines and several bitcoin equipment and servers,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Adnan said investigations were being conducted under Section 427 of the Penal Code and Section 37(3)(e) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990. — Bernama