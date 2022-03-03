Bitcoin mining: Perak enforcement officer in remand

KUALA LUMPUR: A Perak-based enforcement officer was arrested early today for allegedly receiving payment of RM12,000 a month to protect bitcoin mining centres in the state.

According to a source, a remand order has been issued by the Magistrate Court in Ipoh against the 34-year-old suspect.

The suspect is in remand for five days until next Monday, said the source, adding that the suspect, who is believed to also own a bitcoin mining centre, was arrested following the arrest of a tycoon, who is said to control 500 bitcoin mining premises nationwide.

“Investigations also revealed ownership of bitcoin mining centres among senior officers of enforcement agencies but the centres are run by syndicate members on behalf of the officers concerned.” the source told Bernama today.

Last Tuesday, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said was reported to have said that electricity theft by a bitcoin mining syndicate from 2018 to 2021 have caused losses of over RM2.3 billion to the government.

This resulted in the arrest of 18 local men, including the syndicate’s mastermind, in a nationwide operation last Monday .

Meanwhile, in the Magistrate’s Court here today, a company director was ordered to be in remand for four days for allegedly bribing a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) officer in connection with electricity supply for bitcoin mining activities.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nur Farahain Roslan following an application by the MACC.

According to a MACC source, the 33-year-old man was arrested at the MACC office here yesterday. - Bernama