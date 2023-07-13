Biting incident : Teacher still on duty as usual - Kelantan JPN

KOTA BHARU: The teacher who is alleged to have bitten a pupil at a school in Kelantan recently, is confirmed to be still on duty as usual.

Kelantan Education Department (JPN) deputy director (Learning Sector) Mohd Hassany Hashim said the case has been handed over to the Ministry of Education (MoE) for further investigation.

He said the department has given full cooperation to the ministry, including submitting reports in accordance with the set procedures as soon as it received information about the incident, until it was made viral on social media.

“The state education department will wait for further instruction from the MoE until the investigation is complete. We also do not want to comment further as it could jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

“The school, District Education Office (PPD) and JPN representatives have held a meeting with the parents of the pupil involved recently,“ he said when met by reporters after the STPM 2022 result announcement ceremony at Sekolah Kebangsaan Padang. Bandit (1) here today.

He said this when asked to comment on a social media viral post in which a mother claimed that her six-year-old son was traumatised and reluctant to go to school because a teacher had been biting him on the lips.

The woman claimed that her son was not the only victim as there were other pupils who were also bitten by the teacher on the mouth, hands, nose and ears.

Earlier, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) asked all parties to give space to the authorities and the state education department to investigate the case.

She said all investigations must follow the proper channel and process, and the ministry is awaiting the results of the probe before taking any further action. -Bernama