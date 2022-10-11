BKM payment to be credited from Nov 15 onwards: Ismail Sabri

BERA: The fourth phase of Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) financial aid worth RM2.1 billion will be credited to 5.2 million recipients in stages over three days starting Nov 15, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the payment which was originally scheduled to be made in December was being expedited to help the recipients prepare for the north-east monsoon predicted to start in the middle of this month.

He said each recipient would receive up to RM900 under their respective categories, adding that it was the final payment that the recipients were scheduled to receive this year.

“Those who will receive this payment consist of existing recipients under the household category, single people or single senior citizens,“ he said at a press conference after attending a get-together session in Kampung Batu Bor here today.

Ismail Sabri said eligible recipients could check the payment status starting Nov 15 and refer to the official BKM portal at https://bkm.hasil.gov.my for more information.

BKM is a direct cash assistance that was announced in Budget 2022 to help those in need recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and ease the people’s burden.

In total, RM8 billion has been allocated for BKM benefiting 8.7 million recipients. - Bernama