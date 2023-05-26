Black Eagle pilots fascinated with overwhelming support by Malaysians

LANGKAWI: The Republic of Korean Air Force’s (ROKAF) Black Eagles, a South Korean air force unit, that are making their third appearance at Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA ’23) here this year, have expressed their honour to be able to fly their aircraft in Malaysian airspace.

The unit’s chief pilot, Major Yang Eunho, said the entire team was overwhelmed by Malaysians’ response to their aerobatic performance, having made their debut at the exhibition in 2017.

“We are very happy to see the people of Malaysia supporting us and we hope that they will enjoy to watch our performance.

“We have 24 flying formations with two special formations, which are Taeguk (South Korean flag) and tornado landing that could be only done by Black Eagles...I hope the people of Malaysia will be able to watch it,“ he told reporters at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) compound, here today.

Yang said that they were fortunate as the weather was good and they could fly and put on their best show for Malaysians.

“We hope to get a lot of opportunities to participate in future LIMA shows, if we are given the chance, we will show more great performances to Malaysians,“ he added.

The Black Eagles aerobatic team used eight training aircraft T-50B Golden Eagle developed by Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) during its 2017 LIMA debut.

Other than Black Eagles, LIMA ‘23 is also showcasing other international aerobatic teams, including the Jupiter team from Indonesia, August 1st (China), Russian Knights (Russia) and Al Fursan (United Arab Emirates). - Bernama