KUALA LUMPUR: Black Hat, the world’s leading producer of information security events, has announced its keynote lineup for Black Hat Asia 2020 which takes place virtually from Sept 29 until Oct 2.

Headlining the event to share unique perspectives and strategies to improve security operations are Cyber Security Agency of Singapore Deputy Chief Executive, Brigadier-General Gaurav Keerthi and Graz University of Technology Assistant Professor, Daniel Gruss.

According to a statement, Keerthi will present ‘Engineering Cybersecurity for a Nation: What Singapore is Learning from Cars and Sanitation’ on Oct 1, while Gruss will present ‘Complexity Killed Security’ on Oct 2.

In addition to the keynotes, Black Hat Asia will host nearly 40 Briefings that highlight the latest vulnerabilities, technologies, and trends impacting the information security industry.

Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe and Asia.

More information at https://www.blackhat.com/asia-20/ -Bernama