Bleak Gawai for 76 Rumah Selunsin longhouse fire victims

SIBU: Seventy-six residents of Rumah Selunsin in Pakan, Sarikei division, face a bleak Gawak Dayak celebration after being left homeless when fire destroyed their 15-door longhouse, here, today.

Bintagor Fire and Rescue Station chief Nicholas Belulin said all the residents of the two-storey longhouse escaped unhurt.

He said eight firemen rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 10.36 am.

“Initial investigation found that the fire started at the central area of the long house. The cause and total loss from the fire are still being investigated,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the fire destroyed the front section, including the living room and upstairs bedroom, while the rear structure (middle section and kitchen area) was saved.

“About 80 per cent of the longhouse was damaged,” he added. - Bernama