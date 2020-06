PETALING JAYA: The pandemic-hit employment market will take two “painful” years to recover, former Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran (pix) said yesterday.

Businesses and job markets worldwide have been ravaged by the outbreak, and there will be adverse effects on our job market, he added.

Kulasegaran was commenting on a study by multinational market research and consulting firm Ipsos, that said there is increasing concern about unemployment among Malaysians, especially in the past three months.

The study found that 51% of 500 respondents were concerned about the unemployment rate in May, compared with 43% in April, 42% in March and 39% in May last year.

“It is a valid concern among Malaysians,” the Ipoh Barat MP told theSun. A sort of tsunami will hit everybody. If the US is expected to see unemployment of 25% of its workforce, Malaysia is bound to face a similar situation.

“The US is a big importer of our goods and with tourism and the hotel industry starting (to retrench staff), you can say that things are going to multiply and it’s not going to be easy.”

Those who have lost their jobs during this period will have to compete with fresh graduates entering the tight job market, Kulasegaran said.

“The number of people entering the workforce is an average of about 500,000 a year. In the next two years, you are going to see how drastic it is going to be.”

“It will be very painful. Unless there is a serious stimulus and quick initiative, you can expect things to be worse before it gets better,“ he added.

The Ipsos survey is conducted monthly in 28 countries worldwide through the Ipsos Online Panel System, which also extracts Malaysia’s monthly samples from 500 respondents.

Other concerns that were gauged in the study included financial and political corruption. This worried 60% of the respondents in March, 30% in April and 39% in May. Respondents’ concern over crime and violence dropped from 31% in March to 22% in April and 18% in May.

