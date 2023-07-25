Bleak times for benevolent NGO

PENANG: An NGO here which operates as a sanctuary for children from abusive households and those with special needs is in urgent need of funding to continue operating. It is appealing for public donations in the hope of raising at least RM300,000 for a year’s expenditures.

Peace Children’s Care Centre (PCCC), which is located in Kampung Sungai Nibong in Gelugor, is an initiative by Persatuan Kebajikan Asas Pulau Pinang (PKAPP) – a group of entrepreneurs and volunteers. It also serves the wider community through outreach programmes, cultural activities and welfare aid.

PCCC chairman Alagesan Ayaru said the NGO was formed in 2020 as a call to action to assist abused and neglected children.

“There are many cases of children being abused or neglected in Penang, which is the main reason PCCC was formed. Our mission is to provide them with a safe haven as well as holistic support to improve their lives.”

Last year, Penang recorded 209 cases of child abuse, according to Social Development and Non-Muslim Affairs Committee chairman Chong Eng.

Providing for the children’s financial and material needs encompasses food, shelter, education, stationery, school uniforms and supervision by trained caregivers. PCCC is also committed to providing them with guidance throughout their youth until they complete their tertiary education.

PCCC also provides wheelchairs, medical kits and other items to disabled children in the area, such as those suffering from cancer, cerebral palsy and blindness.

Currently, it looks after 14 children aged between six and 17, who were referred to them by the public, Social Welfare Department, police and other NGOs.

“It’s a challenge to handle children with varying backgrounds. But seeing them grow and improve makes all our efforts worthwhile. We care for them like our own children,” Alagesan said.

He added that as an organisation that opened during the lockdown in 2020, PCCC struggled initially.

“We received lots of calls for help, but we could do little as the movement control order was in force. We were also short of funds. But somehow, we managed to assist them with the help of our donors.”

Alagesan said the B40 community was very badly affected during the pandemic as people were stuck at home without any income.

“They needed medical care, while some of the elderly folk even went without food for a spell as their children were stuck elsewhere. We rushed to help them as cases were brought to our attention.

“We depend on public donations and sponsorships to cover rental, utilities, salaries and food. We also need to raise funds for transportation, tuition, medical care and other general expenditure.

“Our financial position is currently quite bad and we need funds to sustain our activities. In the long-term, we also wish to purchase our own building and new vehicles.”

All the children attend regular government schools or kindergartens while tuition teachers are brought to the centre to further support their learning.

“On weekends and holidays, we organise outdoor and religious activities for them. Sometimes, we also get invitations from the state government, NGOs and private sector companies to attend their events,” Alagesan said.

The PCCC team consists of volunteers, unpaid board members and paid staff. However, it needs more volunteers, especially those who specialise in education and child development.

Volunteers are also needed to help with its community outreach activities, such as visiting the ill and elderly as well as supplying them with groceries and other essentials.

Monthly operational expenses are about RM20,000, with RM10,000 of that being used to pay salaries and RM3,300 for rental.

Those to wish to assist PCCC financially may deposit funds directly into its CIMB account No. 8010 452 397.