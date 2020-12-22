Bleak times for kindergarten operators

A SIZEABLE number of kindergartens in the Klang Valley have closed shop because they cannot get enough pupils to stay financially viable.

According to a report in China Press yesterday, the new intake for most kindergartens ranges between 15% and 50% of their full capacity, meaning some of them will not be able to start new classes next year unless the situation improves.

It is understood that instead of registering their preschoolers, many parents are adopting the “wait and see” attitude as there is no indication from the authorities on when kindergartens can resume physical classes.

A number of these parents intend to wait until after Chinese New Year before making a decision.

Kindergartens in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, which were forced to close on Oct 14 following the reintroduction of the conditional movement control order, remain closed but many are optimistic that physical classes would be up and running again once the order is lifted on Dec 31.

At the moment, all kindergarten lessons are conducted online.

But while many kindergartens are facing the problem of ultra low intake, a few lucky ones see parents making a beeline for their offices to register their children because the other kindergartens in their neighbourhood have ceased operations.

The report said since October, a number of kindergartens have closed for good because they could not sustain losses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some operators do not discount the possibility that more will close shop if kindergartens are not allowed to reopen soon.