Blogger detained in probe over corruption involving RM41m project

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained a blogger yesterday to assist in the investigation of an allegation of corruption in an RM41 million project involving a ministry.

The man in his early 60s was arrested after giving his statements at the MACC headquarters here yesterday and is believed to have received a bribe of about RM1.3 million from an information technology (IT) company in 2020.

According to a MACC source, the bribe is believed to be a lobbying incentive to ensure the company succeeded in obtaining related contracts.

Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin issued a two-day remand order against the blogger starting today following MACC’s application at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today.

MACC senior director of investigation Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim when contacted confirmed the arrest, adding the case was being investigated under Section 16 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009. - Bernaam