PETALING JAYA: To deal with the annual shortage of blood during the Ramadan month, the Health Ministry will give letters of proof to donors to show police at roadblocks during the movement control order (MCO).

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said this is part of efforts to encourage Malaysians to donate blood, and that the Ministry had discussed with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to allow blood donors to proceed with their journey.

“We encourage people to go to the hospitals to donate blood by ensuring there will be no issues at police roadblocks,“ he said during his daily briefing in Putrajaya today.

“Once you have donated, a letter will be given as proof to indicate that you have donated blood.”

Hisham said the nation is facing a shortage of blood by as much as 30%.