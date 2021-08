ALOR SETAR: Blood supply in Kedah is now at a critical level with stocks at the blood centre that can only last for less than four days.

Kedah Transfusion Services chief, Dr Siti Nadiah Abdul Kadir said stocks would not be able to last if no donors come forward soon.

“There has been a drop of between 30 and 40 percent in blood collection since the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 and the National Recovery Plan were implemented from June 1.

“The drop could be attributed to the movement restrictions and members of the public are afraid to venture out following an increase in positive cases of Covid-19 in Kedah,” she said in a statement today.

She said despite elective surgeries being put on hold, the use of blood is still high since cases like road accidents still need a blood supply.

“Also, blood is needed for patients undergoing emergency surgeries, minor surgeries, mothers who suffer blood loss during delivery as well as thalassaemic and anaemic patients who need a continuous blood supply.

“I appeal to the public to come forward and donate blood to ensure that treatment for patients needing a blood transfusion is not affected,” she said.

She said the public need not worry since the Blood Donation Unit exercises strict preventive measures against Covid-19 like wearing face masks, exercising physical distancing and ensuring no congestion at the donation centre.

“Those eligible to donate should be between 17 and 60 years old, weighs 45 kilogrammes or more, sleeps more than five hours and are free of any diseases. For those who have taken the Covid-19 vaccination, they can donate blood after seven days if there are no symptoms,” she added.

Donors can come to the Blood Donation Unit, Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar and other hospitals in the state or call 04-7746051 for more information. — Bernama