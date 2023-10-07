Blues Gang drummer Shaik dies

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has lost one of its leading blues musicians with the passing of Shaik Karim today. As one of the founding members of Blues Gang, he helped to shape the direction of this music genre in the country.

His death was announced on the band’s official Instagram account, saying the drummer had long been battling health issues.

A fundraiser was held several years ago to help Shaik who was suffering from diabetic complications.

Blues Gang’s classic line-up consisted of Shaik, bassist and vocalist Jim Madasamy (replaced by Shah Shariff), Ito on vocals and harmonica, Julian Mokhtar on lead guitar, and keyboardist Ghani Abu Talib @Tok Ghani.

Blues Gang, which has not officially disbanded, still reunites for special gigs and functions.

“Blues Gang is like my life. I formed the band before Jim and the others came in after the Juara Kugiran contest in 1970,” Shail told theSun in an interview on Sept 24, 2019.