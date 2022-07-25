BMW driver burnt to death in road crash at Permas Jaya

JOHOR BAHRU: A man was burnt to death in a road crash involving four vehicles near the Permas Jaya Bridge, Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) Expressway, Pasir Gudang, heading towards Bakar Batu here today.

State Fire and Rescue Department Operations Commander, Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Faiz Sulaiman said the crash, which occurred at about 6.10 am involved three cars, namely a BMW, Perodua Myvi and Honda City, and a Nissan van.

The deceased was the driver of the BMW car, and the body was then handed over to the police, he said in a statement today.

He said the BMW car and the Nissan van was 90 per cent burnt in the crash, while the Perodua Myvi car was 60 burnt.

However, the drivers of the Perodua Myvi and Honda City, aged 34 and 52, respectively, escaped injury in the incident. No information was obtained on the driver of the van. — Bernama