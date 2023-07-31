BN Air Putih candidate, Dr Zaki wants to empower agriculture, dairy farming

CHUKAI: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Air Putih state seat, Dr Mohd Zaki Salleh (pix), will focus on promoting agriculture and dairy farming such as Farm Fresh if he wins the mandate in the Terengganu state elections on Aug 12.

He is better known as Dr Zaki among locals because of his profession as a medical doctor, was called to implement the initiative after seeing that there was a lot of uncultivated land in the area.

He said that in the last five years, no careful and effective planning has been done for the local people who are mainly engaged in agriculture and livestock rearing.

“So, I thought we should do a large-scale project in Air Putih constituency because we have land in rural areas. We can create grazing land and market it under the existing system,“ he told Bernama.

Dr Zaki also said there are investors from outside who have expressed a desire to open a kernel (oil palm seed) factory in Air Putih which will create more jobs for the local people.

“They are actually willing to invest because the kernels that will be processed later will serve as fuel for power plants abroad,“ he said.

According to Dr Zaki, it would be good if the Terengganu government coordinates with the federal government so that every citizen can get the maximum benefit from the development of the state to fulfil their various aspirations.

“Another important point is that the state government should work with the federal government so that our strategic planning for development in all areas of this fortunate state can be easily supported by the central government,“ he said.

Dr Zaki will be contesting in a straight fight against a new face from PAS, Mohd Hafiz Adam, after the incumbent decided not to defend his seat.

In the 14th general election, PAS candidate Razak Ibrahim won with a majority of 746 votes defeating Wan Abdul Hakim Wan Mokhtar from BN. -Bernama