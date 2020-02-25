BN and PAS want fresh polls

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS have called for Parliament to be dissolved and general elections be held.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said they had informed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of their stand.

He said they had gone against the idea of a unity government because it would be individual and not party-based.

“When our party president met the King on Sunday they had presented a statutory declaration that they would support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

“This was based on the proviso that DAP would not be part of the government,“ he told the media after BN and PAS MPs met the King today.

He said they had to withdraw the SD after Mahathir informed them that he would create a government based on individuals from the political parties.

Annuar said the new unity government was not acceptable to them. He said this would cause a lot of problems as leaders may continue to disagree, causing the fall of a unity government.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said on Sunday they had the support of 130 MPs but Bersatu and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction in PKR had pulled out over the last few days.

He added that during discussions on Sunday they were informed that Azmin’s faction was pulling out of PKR and that would lead to the collapse of Pakatan Harapan.

MCA president Datuk Wee Ka Siong said the collapse of the 22-month PH government was a self-inflicted wound.

MIC deputy president Datuk M. Saravanan said his party believes that a government should be party based and not individual based. He said PH has failed and the mandate should be given back to the people.