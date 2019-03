KOTA BARU: A Barisan Nasional assemblyman has urged that cinemas be allowed to operate in the state as currently people have to leave the state to watch movies.

Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim (BN-Galas) said the state government should consider the opening of syariah-compliant cinemas as a form of entertainment for the people.

“Currently those wishing to catch movies on the big screen will have to travel to Terengganu where the nearest cinema is available.

“If cinemas are allowed in Terengganu I propose that cinema operations be allowed in this state too,” he said when debating the motion of thanks to the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V’s speech in the state legislative assembly at Kota Darul Naim Complex here, today.

He said certain ulamas were of the view that it was not wrong to enjoy movies as long as the audience could benefit from the films.

The last cinema in Kota Baru, the LIdo which was located in Jalan Post Office Lama, closed down after PAS took over the state from BN in 1990. — Bernama