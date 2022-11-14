BN can capture Kuala Selangor, Sungai Buloh from PH: Hishammuddin

KUALA SELANGOR: Barisan Nasional (BN) is confident of wresting the Sungai Buloh and Kuala Selangor parliamentary seats from Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 15th General Election (GE15), said BN treasurer-general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He said this optimism was based on the good response to BN campaigns in the past week.

“This is a good sign but I would like to advise our machinery to keep up the momentum as polling is just several days away,” he told reporters after attending a football carnival at Bestari Jaya here yesterday.

Also present was the BN candidate for Kuala Selangor, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Hishammuddin said he believed Tengku Zafrul would make an excellent Member of Parliament.

“I know Tengku Zafrul and if he is given a chance to serve the people of Kuala Selangor, I believe he can contribute to development in the constituency and help all residents regardless of their race or religion,” he added.

Tengku Zafrul is a four-cornered fight with incumbent Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad of PH and two other candidates while BN’s Khairy Jamaluddin is involved in a seven-way tussle in Sungai Buloh.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin criticised Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari for saying that it was a mistake to hold GE15 during the Northeast Monsoon season.

He pointed out that Amirudin, who is standing in Gombak, was among the earliest candidates announced by PH.

“No retreat, no surrender. Parliament has been dissolved, candidates have been named and polling is just a few days away. Bring it on,“ he said. - Bernama