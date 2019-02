SEMENYIH: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed has reminded voters in the Semenyih by-election that Barisan Nasional (BN) can no longer do anything for them if their candidate was voted in.

This is because, the BN is now in the opposition, the veteran statesman said.

“They (BN) can shout, scold and insult people but the reality is that they cannot do anything. They are the opposition,“ he added.

Mahathir said that if the voters chose Pakatan Harapan (PH), they would be supporting the federal government, which had the resources to help the them.

“One can hold us accountable. We will try to meet our promises, although there may be hiccups. But we will eventually deliver,“ he said at a session with youths near the Tesco hypermarket here.

Mahathir said that PH was in the midst of trying to increase its numbers so they can enjoy a two-thirds majority in both Parliament and states legislative assemblies where the coalition still had a simple majority.

This is because PH wants to amend the Federal Constitution to give more rights to the people.

Among others, he said, the plan was to lower the voting age from 21 to 18.

This would require a two-thirds majority.

Mahathir appealed to the voters to give PH their support to bring positive changes to the country.

He also poked fun at the “Bossku” campaign of former premier Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, asking how a thief could become a boss in the first place.

He said that soon, all those who stole from the country would have to face justice.

“And they will all be clad in the orange shirts,“ he said in reference to the colour of the outfits worn by prisoners.

The by-election will see four candidates squaring off.

They are Mohamed Aiman Zainali (PH), Zakaria Hanafi ( BN), Nik Abdul Aziz Afiq Abdul from PSM and independent Kuan Chee Heng.