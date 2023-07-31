BN candidate for Jeram Padang injured in road crash

SEREMBAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Jeram Padang seat Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir was reported to be involved in a road accident today.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, through a post on his Facebook account, said the crash occurred at Jalan Pasir Besar-Palong at 3.25 am.

He said Mohd Zaidy, who sustained minor injuries. was reported to be in stable condition.

“The driver is quite critical, please pray for both of them to recover completely and be relieved of all pain,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Tampin district police Chief Supt Anuwal Ab Wahab, when contacted confirmed the incident.

Mohd Zaidy is contesting the Jeram Padang seat in a straight fight with Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate S. Surash in the state election on Aug 12. - Bernama