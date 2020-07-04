BN candidate Mohd Sharim leads with comfortable 12,041 majority

PETALING JAYA: The Election Commission (EC) announced that as of 8pm today, Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Sharim Md Zain, is leading the Chini by-election with a comfortable 12,041 majority.

Unofficial results on the EC’s website, show that Mohd Sharim received 13,198 votes, while Independent candidate Datuk Tengku Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin received 1,157 votes, and the other Independent candidate, Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, received just 133 votes.

The EC also shared that voter turnout for the by-election was 74% out of the total 20,816 registered voters in the constituency.

Voters who turned up today, cast their ballots at 13 voting centres which were open from 8am.

This three cornered fight by-election is the 11th by-election since the 14th General Election (GE14) and is the first for the Perikatan Nasional coalition since taking over the country’s leadership from Pakatan Harapan in March.

The by-election is also noted as being the first by-election to take place under the ‘new normal’ due to the Covid-19 pandemic.