BN candidate outlines three strategies to empower youths in Pelangai

BENTONG: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam has outlined the 3P strategies - ‘pendapatan’ (income), ‘perumahan’ (housing) and ‘penyediaan infrastruktur’ (infrastructure) to empower the youths in the Pelangai state constituency.

Amizar, 50, said in terms of income, existing jobs need to be improved thus generating new economic opportunities in the area.

“I see that there is a need for us to add value to the existing jobs here such as cattle breeding (and) oil palm plantation as well as the agrotourism industry.

“Young people in the Felda area have a deep interest in the automotive field which can be developed as a new economic generator.

“At Felda Chemomoi, the MatSpeed workshop is quite famous, even on TikTok it has garnered millions of views, so these are all job opportunities we can develop,“ he told Bernama here today.

The native of Felda Chemomoi who holds a Master’s degree in Strategic Management and Leadership from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) said affordable housing and planned infrastructure development also need to go hand in hand with job creation so that the young people of Pelangai do not have to leave the area.

According to the Election Commission, 7,639 out of a total of 16,456 voters in the Pelangai state constituency are those aged between18 and 39.

The Pelangai by-election, polling for which is on Oct 7, is a three-cornered contest among Amizar, Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional and Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni, an Independent candidate.-Bernama