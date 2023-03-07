BN candidate to appeal against Hadi Awang’s GE15 victory in Marang

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional candidate Jasmira Othman has gone to the Federal Court to appeal against the Election Court’s ruling in upholding PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s victory in the Marang parliamentary constituency during the 15th General Election (GE15).

Mohamed Baharudeen Mohamed Ariff, one of the lawyers representing Jasmira, told Bernama that the notice of appeal was filed on June 28.

On June 27, the Election Court in Terengganu dismissed the election petition filed by Jasmira to challenge Abdul Hadi’s victory.

Judge Datuk Hassan Abdul Ghani held that Jasmira failed to prove that there were elements of corruption according to the Election Offences Act 1954.

On Jan 3, the Terengganu Umno filed the petitions to nullify the results for the Kuala Terengganu and Marang parliamentary seats in GE15, among others, had raised allegations in the petitions that PAS had bribed voters by distributing financial aid from the state government through i-pension, i-Belia and i-Student initiatives from Nov 15 to 17, a few days before GE15.

In GE15, Abdul Hadi retained the Marang seat with a majority of 41,729 votes, defeating three other candidates, namely Jasmira, Azhar Ab Shukur (Pakatan Harapan) and Dr Zarawi Sulong (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air). -Bernama