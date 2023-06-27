BN Chairman: MCA, MIC will contest in state polls

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has assured MCA and MIC that they will be given seats to contest in the coming six state elections.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Deputy Prime Minister, hoped his statement would put an end to speculations that certain component parties of BN would be sidelined in the state polls.

“I hope this will put an end to any rumours that certain BN components would be sidelined. I want to give this assurance to our friends in BN component parties,” the UMNO president reporters after launching the TVET MADANI portal here today.

Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu are expected to hold simultaneous state elections in the coming weeks.

MIC deputy president M. Saravanan was today reported as denying reports which said his party would be given seats to contest in Selangor.

On seat allocations between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH), Ahmad Zahid said the process was nearing completion.

Ahmad Zahid said he was waiting for PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to fix a date for talks to finalise the seat distribution for the two coalitions.

“I think it won’t be too far away. Several rounds of negotiations have been held between BN and PH,“ he said.-Bernama