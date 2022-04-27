BN component parties must work closely to face GE15: MIC President

KUALA LUMPUR: All Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties at the central or state levels need to work closely to face the 15th General Election (GE15), said MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran (pix).

He said this was important to avoid any differences of opinion in the future.

“The Melaka and Johor state polls have proven that in order to win an election, we cannot depend on efforts of a single party but BN as a whole. Component parties must work together to ensure there are no differences of opinion at the grassroots level,” he told reporters after chairing the MIC Supreme Council meeting here today.

It was the first meeting held to discuss the party’s achievements in the Johor State Election and examine MIC’s preparation ahead of GE15.

In the Johor polls last March, MIC won three out of the four seats it contested under BN.

Meanwhile, Vigneswaran thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for his leadership ability in handling the Covid-19 pandemic well.

“I hope that under the leadership of the prime minister, we will be able to revive our economy quickly for the wellbeing of the people,” he said. - Bernama