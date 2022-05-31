BN convention to witness consensus, solidarity of parties: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional (BN) Convention will witness the solidarity and consensus of the coalition of parties which have been proven to fight for the well-being of the Malaysian Family and the commitment to develop the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

The one-day convention in conjunction with BN’s 48th anniversary will be held at the World Trade Centre here tomorrow.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Ismail Sabri, who is also UMNO vice president, also wished BN a happy birthday and expressed his appreciation for the support of the grassroots and the party’s coalition leadership.

“Hopefully, BN will continue to be strong and become a platform for the struggle of the people of various races in this country,“ he said in a shared post. - Bernama