BN does not fear any party, ready for GE15 - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) does not fear any political party as the coalition is ready to face the 15th general election (GE15), its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said.

In a statement issued via Facebook, the Umno president said GE15 will be an important opportunity to reset the country’s political landscape, adding that political stability was key to ensuring Malaysia moves forward from what he described as ‘damaging’ situations since May 9, 2018.

Ahmad Zahid said the Johor election, meanwhile, was important to ensure stability returns to the state.

“The Johor election is needed as there is political instability with the existing government having only a one-seat majority,” he said, adding that this has caused difficult situations, including securing approval for motions to be passed in the state legislative assembly for the people’s benefit.

He also said that the Johor government had also been in dilemma after being constantly threatened by a certain political party if its interests were not taken care of.

“And so, before that political party, all of a sudden, presses the button and creates turmoil, it was much better that we pressed the button first,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, however, said that there are also concerns that the said political party could still ‘press the button’ at the federal level if it loses the Johor state election. — Bernama