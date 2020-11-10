BN expresses conditional support for budget 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional (BN) has expressed that the party will support the 2021 Budget on the condition that the one-off withdrawal of up to RM10,000 from Account 1 of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and the loan moratorium extension, are approved.

Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (BN-Pekan) who is Barisan Nasional backbenchers’ chairman (BNBBC) said amendments to the Supply Bill 2021 should be made in view of the current Covid-19 outbreak circumstances.

“This budget was drawn up in face of an extraordinary situation, if we want to amend this budget it should be done because what is happening now is out of the ordinary and as voiced by Bagan Datuk (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi), BN demands that the government approve the a one-off EPF withdrawal of up RM10,000 and extend the loan moratorium until June 30, 2021.

“Our support for this budget is subject to approval of these two matters, and as such BN support for this budget is conditional,“ he said when debating the bill in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

He said this in response to Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) who said throughout his experience as a Member of Parliament, the Supply Bill had never been amended, and whether this sitting would see amendments being made for the first time. - Bernama

