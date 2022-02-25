BN fields 70% new faces in Johor state election

JOHOR BARU: Over 70% of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in the Johor state election on March 12 will be new faces.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said more than 80% of the coalition’s candidates also have high academic qualifications and are aged below 55.

“We looked at several criteria, with emphasis on winnability, acceptability and likeability. We believe this team can become a game-changer and bring new hope to Johor,” he said, when naming the coalition’s candidates at the Johor Umno headquarters yesterday.

The announcement made by state BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad involved the three BN component parties – Umno, MCA and MIC. Umno is contesting 37 seats, MCA (15) and MIC (4).

Ahmad Zahid said BN believes that the combination of professional and experienced candidates will be able to garner over 700,000 votes from young voters who have become eligible to cast their ballots following the implementation of Undi18.

He said Hasni, who is BN’s poster boy for the polls, would be appointed as Johor menteri besar if the coalition clinched victory.

Hasni said that MCA is still in the midst of finalising the names of their candidates so as to give the best to Johor.

“We have a target to field, for example, young women candidates, who we feel are very important in the state polls. So, MCA feels that it has to rescrutinise the names of potential candidates.”

The BN candidate list includes 10 incumbents, eight of whom are from Umno and two from MIC, who will be defending their seats, Bernama reported.

Hasni himself will be vying to retain his Benut seat. The other nine seats to be defended by Umno incumbents are Buloh Kasap, Sri Medan, Semarang, Pasir Raja, Parit Raja, Panti and Tanjung Surat. MIC will be defending its traditional Kahang and Tenggaroh seats.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi, who lost in Batu Pahat in the 13th general election, is making a comeback as BN candidate for Rengit, while former Bukit Serampang assemblyman Ismail Mohamed and former Layang-Layang assemblyman Abd Mutalip Abd Rahim, will contest in Bukit Kepong and Layang-Layang, respectively.

On the fact that there were no seats given to “friends of BN” parties, he said they would continue to work as a team.

Nomination day is tomorrow.