BN has opportunity to recapture Sepang: Zahid

SEPANG: Barisan Nasional (BN) has the opportunity to recapture the Sepang parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this was because the seat had been won by the coalition before and was only taken over by the opposition due to the political tsunami in GE14.

“This time we will create our own political tsunami so that those who defeated us (before) will experience their own defeat.

“BN leaders and members in Sepang need to do everything they can to show concern to more than 100,000 voters here,” he said in his speech after officiating at an event held for Haj pilgrims bound for Saudi Arabia and also in conjunction with BN’s 48th-anniversary (Sepang parliamentary level) celebrations here tonight.

The UMNO president also reminded BN members and leaders in Sepang not to be too concerned about who will make it as candidates in GE15, and instead work collectively to ensure victory for BN.

Mohamed Hanipa Maidin of Amanah is currently the Sepang MP. - Bernama