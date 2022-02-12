BN has to win Tioman for the sake of coalition, PH: Wan Rosdy

ROMPIN: Barisan Nasional (BN) has to win the Tioman state seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) for the sake of the coalition’s dignity and its partner, Pakatan Harapan (PH), said Pahang BN chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said BN’s victory in capturing the seat was also significant to balance the number of seats in the Pahang State Assembly.

Based on the GE15 results held last Nov 19, BN won 16 state seats in Pahang, one less than Perikatan Nasional (PN) which has 17 seats, while PH has eight.

“We have no choice. As of today, the situation (voter sentiment) is still 50-50, but I was informed that the graph (support for BN) is going up.

“The reason is, firstly is because we and PH are sincere in establishing a government for the sake of the stability of the state,“ he said when speaking at the “Santai Anak Muda” programme here here yesterday.

Wan Rosdy, who is Pahang Menteri Besar, urged the party machinery to be more aggressive and meet as many voters as possible, especially the young electors, to ensure victory for BN in the Tioman state election.

The 15th GE for the Tioman state seat is on Dec 7 after it was postponed due to the death of PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, on polling day last Nov 19.

The contest for the seat will witness a five-cornered fight among BN candidate Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain, Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) for PH, Nor Idayu Hashim (PN), Osman A Bakar (Pejuang) and and Independent, Sulaiman Bakar (Independent).

However, Amanah has decided that its candidate (Mohd Fadzli) will give way for the BN candidate to increase the latter’s chances of winning, but his name will still be on the ballot papers. - Bernama