BN hints to making way for PH in Padang Serai

SHAH ALAM: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is ready to hold talks with Barisan Nasional (BN) on the possibility of working together in the Selangor state election next year, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today.

Amirudin, who is Selangor PH chairman, said PH was not adverse to discussions with BN to continue the same cooperation attained at the Federal level which paved the way to the formation of a stable unity government.

“Although Selangor is now (politically) stable enough, we are not being big-headed or greedy. If there is room for discussion, we will discuss it. As state PH chairman, I am very hopeful we can retain Selangor.

“If we have to go at it alone, then so be it, but if we can cooperate with other friends (parties) maybe that will help us in several more seats.

“We are open to talks for cooperation for the upcoming state election,” he told reporters here when asked about the possibility of a PH-BN pact in the state election.

On the position of the Selangor legislative assembly opposition chief, currently held by Sungai Air Tawar assemblyman Datuk Rizam Ismail of BN, he said efforts must be more towards the state polls rather than the Opposition’s role in the assembly.

He said the situation, including the direction to be taken by the parties (PH and BN) will be clearer as the election draws nearer.-Bernama