BN hopes GPS goes to the ground to assist in state polls: Ahmad Zahid

SRI AMAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid (pix) Hamidi hopes leaders of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would go to the ground to help BN candidates in the six state elections.

The Deputy Prime Minister said he wants the agenda of political stability in Sarawak to be an example which could be adopted by BN machinery during the campaign.

“I have discussed with the secretary-general of GPS, Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi to bring GPS leaders to assist in the campaign in the six states.

“InsyaAllah (GPS chairman) Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg himself would select who would be coming to assist us in the campaign,” he told a media conference after a ‘Merarau Ngiling Tikai’ event organised by Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) here today.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ahmad Zahid said political leaders should bring the agenda of resolving the people’s problems which can be better implemented with political stability.

“I am confident the experience of the state election in Sarawak would be useful to us (BN) to adopt in the six states.

“As an example, the leadership of Abang Johari in treating all parties well in Sarawak, should be followed in the Peninsula, and not to play up issues of differences including religious issues which could result in slanders and cause uneasiness among people,“ he said.

At the ceremony, he also announced an allocation of RM300 million to upgrade the Ulu Skrang road into a tarred road as well as RM5.76 million to build a new concrete bridge in Nanga Entalau. - Bernama