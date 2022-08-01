BN hopes Political Funding Bill to be tabled at Parliament before GE15

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional hopes the Political Funding Bill would be tabled for at least the first reading in Parliament before the 15th General Election, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said the Bill is one of the BN commitments as the coalition has proposed it before GE14 to determine issues related to accountability, and transparency in terms of money movement could be put into one process.

“This time, we have a prime minister who can bring this up and we hope the Political Funding Bill can be tabled at least for the first reading in the Parliament,” he told reporters after closing the Third Malaysian Tax Policy Forum today.

Zambry was representing BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zambry said the appointment of Finance Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as the new Selangor BN treasurer would give a good impact and impetus to the state coalition taking into account his background as a minister and experience.

Yesterday, Selangor BN chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar announced the appointment of Tengku Zafrul, replacing Umno Sungai Besar division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos.

According to Noh, the appointment was part of the coalition’s efforts to wrest back Selangor. - Bernama