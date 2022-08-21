BN is prepared for GE15: Mohamad

MALACCA: Preparations by the Barisan Nasional (BN) election machinery in most states to face the 15th General Election (GE15) is at a satisfactory level, according to BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He gave a score of more than five out of 10 for the 10 states that he had visited, saying that this gave a positive indication of their readiness to face GE15 anytime.

“I see their level of preparedness is good, but there are also states that need to strengthen their machinery, especially to face a large number of new voters with the automatic registration by the Election Commission,” he told reporters after a meeting with the Melaka BN Election Machinery here today.

Also present were Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Melaka Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Seri Rauf Yusoh.

On preparations by the BN machinery in Melaka, Mohamad, who is also the BN election director, said the state scored eight out of 10, which is a good achievement and attributed this to the recent state election, whereby the election machinery was still intact. - Bernama