BN leaders arrive at Umno HQ for meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: The leaders of Barisan Nasional have arrived at Menara Dato Onn at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur for a meeting following talks held with Perikatan Nasional leaders earlier today.

Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is one of the leaders seen entering the headquaters along with Umno Supreme Council members Datuk Seri Puad Zarkashi and Johari Ghani.

Also seen is Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki. The meeting is held to discuss on Perikatan Nasional’s offer on forming the government as Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said BN had decided that they would remain in the opposition.

This is following the order of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah which declared that BN must be a part of a unity government.