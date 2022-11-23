BN leaders want royal audience delayed

KUALA LUMPUR: The question of whether Barisan Nasional (BN) will request that their royal audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah scheduled for tomorrow be postponed will be known today.

“It’s not our habit to talk in public. Whether or not we request a postponement, you all will know tomorrow (today),” BN treasurer-general Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein told reporters after the BN Supreme Council meeting here yesterday.

Meanwhile, MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan reiterated that BN still maintained its decision not to support any coalition to form the federal government.

“We hope it (the royal audience) can be postponed....don’t know if it’s possible or not. We don’t want to form the government, but to state our stand (during the audience),” he said.

It was reported yesterday that Al-Sultan Abdullah summoned the 30 BN MPs for an audience at Istana Negara individually at 10.30 am today. - Bernama